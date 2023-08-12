English
    Electrotherm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 931.45 crore, up 37.26% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 931.45 crore in June 2023 up 37.26% from Rs. 678.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.69 crore in June 2023 up 186.5% from Rs. 44.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.36 crore in June 2023 up 454.01% from Rs. 20.44 crore in June 2022.

    Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 30.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 35.10 in June 2022.

    Electrotherm shares closed at 106.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.32% returns over the last 6 months and 30.50% over the last 12 months.

    Electrotherm (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations931.451,033.16678.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations931.451,033.16678.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials696.18709.43573.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.1610.37-6.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.7238.7133.05
    Depreciation12.0112.0812.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.81167.54101.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.8995.03-35.22
    Other Income0.461.992.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3597.02-32.67
    Interest21.6618.9912.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.6978.03-44.73
    Exceptional Items---36.46--
    P/L Before Tax38.6941.57-44.73
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.6941.57-44.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.6941.57-44.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.6941.57-44.73
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.3732.63-35.10
    Diluted EPS30.3732.63-35.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.3732.63-35.10
    Diluted EPS30.3732.63-35.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

