Electrotherm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 931.45 crore, up 37.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 931.45 crore in June 2023 up 37.26% from Rs. 678.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.69 crore in June 2023 up 186.5% from Rs. 44.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.36 crore in June 2023 up 454.01% from Rs. 20.44 crore in June 2022.

Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 30.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 35.10 in June 2022.

Electrotherm shares closed at 106.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.32% returns over the last 6 months and 30.50% over the last 12 months.