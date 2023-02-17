 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electrotherm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 810.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 153.83% from Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2022 up 86.26% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2021.

Electrotherm (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 614.97 747.34 810.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 614.97 747.34 810.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 421.07 580.88 626.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.52 -5.39 -24.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.20 36.83 33.44
Depreciation 12.40 12.48 23.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.41 122.60 155.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.37 -0.06 -3.54
Other Income 0.73 1.42 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.10 1.36 -2.82
Interest 18.78 17.34 10.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.32 -15.98 -13.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.32 -15.98 -13.58
Tax 0.01 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.31 -15.98 -13.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.31 -15.98 -13.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.31 -15.97 -13.58
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 -12.54 -10.66
Diluted EPS 5.74 -12.54 -10.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 -12.54 -10.66
Diluted EPS 5.74 -12.54 -10.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited