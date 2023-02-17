Electrotherm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 810.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 153.83% from Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2022 up 86.26% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2021.