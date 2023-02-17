Electrotherm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 810.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 153.83% from Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in December 2022 up 86.26% from Rs. 20.67 crore in December 2021.

Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.66 in December 2021.

Electrotherm shares closed at 59.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.42% returns over the last 6 months and -50.50% over the last 12 months.