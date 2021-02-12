Electrotherm Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 746.84 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.84 crore in December 2020 up 3.76% from Rs. 719.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.98 crore in December 2020 up 535.72% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.20 crore in December 2020 up 112.45% from Rs. 44.34 crore in December 2019.

Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 36.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.80 in December 2019.

Electrotherm shares closed at 105.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and -30.48% over the last 12 months.