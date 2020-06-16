Electrosteel Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 622.43 crore, down 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.43 crore in March 2020 down 7.55% from Rs. 673.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2020 down 45.07% from Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.39 crore in March 2020 down 29.54% from Rs. 101.32 crore in March 2019.

Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2019.

Electrosteel shares closed at 12.75 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.33% returns over the last 6 months and -22.02% over the last 12 months.