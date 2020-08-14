Electrosteel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.84 crore, down 69.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.84 crore in June 2020 down 69.9% from Rs. 627.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2020 down 259.07% from Rs. 33.67 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2020 down 113.5% from Rs. 115.83 crore in June 2019.

Electrosteel shares closed at 15.85 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 7.82% over the last 12 months.