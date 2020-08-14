Electrosteel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.84 crore, down 69.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.84 crore in June 2020 down 69.9% from Rs. 627.32 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2020 down 259.07% from Rs. 33.67 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2020 down 113.5% from Rs. 115.83 crore in June 2019.
Electrosteel shares closed at 15.85 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 7.82% over the last 12 months.
|Electrosteel Castings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.84
|622.43
|627.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|188.84
|622.43
|627.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|99.19
|265.29
|294.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.06
|8.74
|6.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.12
|7.17
|-10.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.16
|42.52
|38.31
|Depreciation
|12.66
|13.38
|12.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|81.07
|232.88
|189.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.17
|52.45
|95.23
|Other Income
|3.87
|5.56
|7.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.30
|58.01
|103.05
|Interest
|44.26
|54.52
|51.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-72.56
|3.49
|51.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-72.56
|3.49
|51.76
|Tax
|-19.00
|-6.30
|18.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.56
|9.78
|33.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.56
|9.78
|33.67
|Equity Share Capital
|43.30
|43.30
|40.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.23
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.23
|0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.23
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.23
|0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm