Electrosteel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 627.32 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 627.32 crore in June 2019 up 28.19% from Rs. 489.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.67 crore in June 2019 up 105.87% from Rs. 573.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.83 crore in June 2019 up 32.27% from Rs. 87.57 crore in June 2018.

Electrosteel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 16.07 in June 2018.

Electrosteel shares closed at 14.85 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -33.41% over the last 12 months.