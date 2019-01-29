Electrosteel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 641.00 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.00 crore in December 2018 up 25.28% from Rs. 511.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.33 crore in December 2018 up 38.94% from Rs. 20.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.38 crore in December 2018 up 27.57% from Rs. 89.66 crore in December 2017.

Electrosteel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Electrosteel shares closed at 19.70 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -43.79% over the last 12 months.