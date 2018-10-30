Electrosteel St Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.68 crore, up 44.14% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,098.68 crore in September 2018 up 44.14% from Rs. 762.25 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.65 crore in September 2018 up 71.13% from Rs. 296.66 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.65 crore in September 2018 down 5.12% from Rs. 87.11 crore in September 2017.
Electrosteel St shares closed at 19.00 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 826.83% returns over the last 6 months and 219.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Electrosteel Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,098.68
|1,021.62
|762.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,098.68
|1,021.62
|762.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|750.67
|628.85
|476.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.46
|-47.79
|2.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.21
|37.22
|36.53
|Depreciation
|79.25
|77.12
|121.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|237.79
|242.57
|164.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.71
|83.65
|-40.02
|Other Income
|17.10
|24.53
|6.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.40
|108.18
|-33.94
|Interest
|89.05
|36.49
|282.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-85.65
|71.69
|-316.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|856.28
|20.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.65
|927.96
|-296.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-85.65
|927.96
|-296.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-85.65
|927.96
|-296.66
|Equity Share Capital
|1,961.67
|1,961.67
|2,409.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|3.14
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|3.14
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|3.14
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|3.14
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited