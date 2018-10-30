Electrosteel St Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.68 crore, up 44.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.68 crore in September 2018 up 44.14% from Rs. 762.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.65 crore in September 2018 up 71.13% from Rs. 296.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.65 crore in September 2018 down 5.12% from Rs. 87.11 crore in September 2017.

Electrosteel St shares closed at 19.00 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 826.83% returns over the last 6 months and 219.33% over the last 12 months.