 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Electrosteel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,576.95 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,576.95 crore in March 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 1,228.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.93 crore in March 2022 up 165.35% from Rs. 42.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.91 crore in March 2022 up 23.19% from Rs. 183.38 crore in March 2021.

Electrosteel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2021.

Electrosteel shares closed at 36.20 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.82% returns over the last 6 months and 8.38% over the last 12 months.

Electrosteel Castings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,576.95 1,432.68 1,228.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,576.95 1,432.68 1,228.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 947.98 726.45 506.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.08 34.72 61.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -208.95 -93.97 30.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.03 107.23 99.35
Depreciation 30.58 27.32 29.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 479.48 476.53 358.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 186.75 154.40 142.31
Other Income 8.57 17.59 11.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.33 171.99 153.81
Interest 52.74 42.09 65.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.58 129.90 88.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.58 129.90 88.77
Tax 29.59 33.20 22.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.99 96.69 66.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.99 96.69 66.55
Minority Interest -0.06 -0.06 -23.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.93 96.63 42.56
Equity Share Capital 59.46 59.46 43.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.63 0.98
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.63 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.63 0.98
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.63 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Electrosteel #Electrosteel Castings #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.