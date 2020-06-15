App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Electrosteel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 712.64 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

Net Sales at Rs 712.64 crore in March 2020 down 5.91% from Rs. 757.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.76 crore in March 2020 down 21.58% from Rs. 48.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.78 crore in March 2020 down 32.17% from Rs. 123.52 crore in March 2019.

Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2019.

Electrosteel shares closed at 11.35 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.

Electrosteel Castings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations712.64692.51757.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations712.64692.51757.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials265.29282.72291.09
Purchase of Traded Goods45.6745.5422.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.27-24.0940.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.4158.3853.57
Depreciation15.2614.1814.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses267.58227.71248.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.7188.0786.00
Other Income4.817.2923.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.5295.36109.24
Interest55.8552.6750.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6742.6958.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.6742.6958.96
Tax-4.3111.6825.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.9831.0133.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.9831.0133.39
Minority Interest-0.18-0.13--
Share Of P/L Of Associates20.9727.9714.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.7658.8548.15
Equity Share Capital43.3043.3040.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.871.371.19
Diluted EPS0.871.371.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.871.371.19
Diluted EPS0.871.371.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 05:23 pm

