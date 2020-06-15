Electrosteel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 712.64 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 712.64 crore in March 2020 down 5.91% from Rs. 757.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.76 crore in March 2020 down 21.58% from Rs. 48.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.78 crore in March 2020 down 32.17% from Rs. 123.52 crore in March 2019.

Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2019.

Electrosteel shares closed at 11.35 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.