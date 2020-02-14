Electrosteel Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 692.51 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 692.51 crore in December 2019 down 3.46% from Rs. 717.31 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.85 crore in December 2019 up 35.96% from Rs. 43.28 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.54 crore in December 2019 down 9.57% from Rs. 121.13 crore in December 2018.

Electrosteel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Electrosteel shares closed at 15.25 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -18.67% over the last 12 months.