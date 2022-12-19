 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electronics Mar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,227.74 crore, up 31.98% Y-o-Y

Dec 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electronics Mart India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,227.74 crore in September 2022 up 31.98% from Rs. 930.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.13 crore in September 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.09 crore in September 2022 up 6.7% from Rs. 71.31 crore in September 2021.

Electronics Mar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

Electronics Mar shares closed at 86.15 on December 16, 2022 (NSE)

Electronics Mart India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,227.74 1,408.45
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,227.74 1,408.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,306.72 1,071.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -246.53 140.53
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 20.93 21.65
Depreciation 20.70 19.93
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 71.27 78.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.66 77.11
Other Income 0.73 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.39 78.91
Interest 23.01 23.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.38 55.10
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.38 55.10
Tax 8.26 14.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.13 40.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.13 40.66
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.13 40.66
Equity Share Capital 300.00 300.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.36
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.36
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 19, 2022 10:11 am