Electronics Mar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,227.74 crore, up 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,227.74 crore in September 2022 up 31.98% from Rs. 930.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.13 crore in September 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.09 crore in September 2022 up 6.7% from Rs. 71.31 crore in September 2021.

Electronics Mar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

Electronics Mar shares closed at 86.15 on December 16, 2022 (NSE)