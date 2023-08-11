Electronics Mar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.07 crore, up 19.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.07 crore in June 2023 up 19.92% from Rs. 1,408.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.26 crore in June 2023 up 48.21% from Rs. 40.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.44 crore in June 2023 up 33.99% from Rs. 98.84 crore in June 2022.

Electronics Mar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

Electronics Mar shares closed at 115.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.77% returns over the last 6 months