    Electronics Mar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.07 crore, up 19.92% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electronics Mart India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,689.07 crore in June 2023 up 19.92% from Rs. 1,408.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.26 crore in June 2023 up 48.21% from Rs. 40.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.44 crore in June 2023 up 33.99% from Rs. 98.84 crore in June 2022.

    Electronics Mar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

    Electronics Mar shares closed at 115.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.77% returns over the last 6 months

    Electronics Mart India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,689.071,327.811,408.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,689.071,327.811,408.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,310.571,393.861,071.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks132.80-249.78140.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.6324.4421.65
    Depreciation24.6123.1219.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.1268.3778.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.3467.8077.11
    Other Income2.505.461.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.8373.2678.91
    Interest27.0627.1223.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.7746.1455.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.7746.1455.10
    Tax20.5210.0214.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.2636.1140.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.2636.1140.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.2636.1140.66
    Equity Share Capital384.75384.75300.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.570.941.36
    Diluted EPS1.570.941.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.570.941.36
    Diluted EPS1.570.941.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

