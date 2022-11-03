Elecon Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 305.05 257.19 235.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 305.05 257.19 235.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 150.07 110.60 111.48 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.81 0.33 3.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.26 22.93 12.98 Depreciation 9.62 9.09 9.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 69.35 68.36 55.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.56 45.88 41.11 Other Income 1.68 1.63 1.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.24 47.51 42.57 Interest 2.05 3.60 10.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.19 43.91 32.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 65.19 43.91 32.03 Tax 17.57 10.97 8.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.61 32.94 23.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.61 32.94 23.11 Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.24 2.94 2.06 Diluted EPS 4.24 2.94 2.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.24 2.94 2.06 Diluted EPS 4.24 2.94 2.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited