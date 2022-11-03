Elecon Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore in September 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 235.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.61 crore in September 2022 up 106.05% from Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2022 up 46.68% from Rs. 52.40 crore in September 2021.
Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.
|Elecon Eng shares closed at 371.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.40% returns over the last 6 months and 122.32% over the last 12 months.
|Elecon Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.05
|257.19
|235.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.05
|257.19
|235.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|150.07
|110.60
|111.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.81
|0.33
|3.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.26
|22.93
|12.98
|Depreciation
|9.62
|9.09
|9.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.35
|68.36
|55.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.56
|45.88
|41.11
|Other Income
|1.68
|1.63
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.24
|47.51
|42.57
|Interest
|2.05
|3.60
|10.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|65.19
|43.91
|32.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|65.19
|43.91
|32.03
|Tax
|17.57
|10.97
|8.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|47.61
|32.94
|23.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|47.61
|32.94
|23.11
|Equity Share Capital
|22.44
|22.44
|22.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.24
|2.94
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|2.94
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.24
|2.94
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|2.94
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited