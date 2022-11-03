Elecon Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore in September 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 235.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.61 crore in September 2022 up 106.05% from Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2022 up 46.68% from Rs. 52.40 crore in September 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.