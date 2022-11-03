English
    Elecon Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.05 crore in September 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 235.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.61 crore in September 2022 up 106.05% from Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2022 up 46.68% from Rs. 52.40 crore in September 2021.

    Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.

    Elecon Eng shares closed at 371.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.40% returns over the last 6 months and 122.32% over the last 12 months.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.05257.19235.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.05257.19235.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.07110.60111.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.810.333.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2622.9312.98
    Depreciation9.629.099.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.3568.3655.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.5645.8841.11
    Other Income1.681.631.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2447.5142.57
    Interest2.053.6010.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.1943.9132.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.1943.9132.03
    Tax17.5710.978.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.6132.9423.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.6132.9423.11
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.242.942.06
    Diluted EPS4.242.942.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.242.942.06
    Diluted EPS4.242.942.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm