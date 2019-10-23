Elecon Eng Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 205.67 crore, down 20.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.67 crore in September 2019 down 20.81% from Rs. 259.70 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2019 up 28.74% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.43 crore in September 2019 up 8.18% from Rs. 32.75 crore in September 2018.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2018.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 32.25 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.