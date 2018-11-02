Elecon Eng Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 259.70 crore, up 45.66% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 259.70 crore in September 2018 up 45.66% from Rs. 178.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2018 up 191.69% from Rs. 3.82 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.75 crore in September 2018 up 45.04% from Rs. 22.58 crore in September 2017.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2017.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 63.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.28% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.