Elecon Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore, up 34.47% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore in March 2023 up 34.47% from Rs. 245.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2023 up 77.18% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.46 crore in March 2023 up 64.7% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2022.

Elecon Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 330.54 304.22 245.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 330.54 304.22 245.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.43 133.62 117.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.50 3.49 1.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.58 22.69 17.00
Depreciation 10.81 9.76 9.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.83 73.15 59.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.40 61.51 41.50
Other Income 9.25 3.85 2.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.65 65.35 44.48
Interest 3.71 1.93 5.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.94 63.42 39.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 73.94 63.42 39.35
Tax 14.55 15.22 5.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.39 48.21 33.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.39 48.21 33.52
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.29 4.30 2.99
Diluted EPS 5.29 4.30 2.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.29 4.30 2.99
Diluted EPS 5.29 4.30 2.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited