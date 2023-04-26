Elecon Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore, up 34.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore in March 2023 up 34.47% from Rs. 245.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2023 up 77.18% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.46 crore in March 2023 up 64.7% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2022.