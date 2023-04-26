Elecon Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore, up 34.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore in March 2023 up 34.47% from Rs. 245.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2023 up 77.18% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.46 crore in March 2023 up 64.7% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2022.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2022.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 421.15 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.76% returns over the last 6 months and 122.89% over the last 12 months.