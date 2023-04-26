English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elecon Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore, up 34.47% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 330.54 crore in March 2023 up 34.47% from Rs. 245.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2023 up 77.18% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.46 crore in March 2023 up 64.7% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2022.

    Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.99 in March 2022.

    Elecon Eng shares closed at 421.15 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.76% returns over the last 6 months and 122.89% over the last 12 months.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations330.54304.22245.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations330.54304.22245.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.43133.62117.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.503.491.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5822.6917.00
    Depreciation10.819.769.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.8373.1559.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.4061.5141.50
    Other Income9.253.852.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.6565.3544.48
    Interest3.711.935.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.9463.4239.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.9463.4239.35
    Tax14.5515.225.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.3948.2133.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.3948.2133.52
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.294.302.99
    Diluted EPS5.294.302.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.294.302.99
    Diluted EPS5.294.302.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elecon Eng #Elecon Engineering Company #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am