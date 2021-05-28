Elecon Eng Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.47 crore, up 35.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.47 crore in March 2021 up 35.59% from Rs. 201.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021 down 63.96% from Rs. 62.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.17 crore in March 2021 up 315.54% from Rs. 14.48 crore in March 2020.

Elecon Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.54 in March 2020.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 103.55 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 188.84% returns over the last 6 months and 449.34% over the last 12 months.