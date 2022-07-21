 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elecon Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.19 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 257.19 crore in June 2022 up 17.28% from Rs. 219.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.94 crore in June 2022 up 42.44% from Rs. 23.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.60 crore in June 2022 up 7.81% from Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 331.60 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.06% returns over the last 6 months and 127.98% over the last 12 months.

Elecon Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 257.19 245.81 219.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 257.19 245.81 219.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.60 117.44 114.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 1.29 -15.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.93 17.00 15.24
Depreciation 9.09 9.23 9.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.36 59.34 54.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.88 41.50 40.36
Other Income 1.63 2.98 2.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.51 44.48 42.82
Interest 3.60 5.13 11.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.91 39.35 30.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.91 39.35 30.92
Tax 10.97 5.83 7.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.94 33.52 23.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.94 33.52 23.13
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 2.99 2.06
Diluted EPS 2.94 2.99 2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 2.99 2.06
Diluted EPS 2.94 2.99 2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
