    Elecon Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.19 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 257.19 crore in June 2022 up 17.28% from Rs. 219.29 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.94 crore in June 2022 up 42.44% from Rs. 23.13 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.60 crore in June 2022 up 7.81% from Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2021.

    Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.

    Elecon Eng shares closed at 331.60 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.06% returns over the last 6 months and 127.98% over the last 12 months.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations257.19245.81219.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations257.19245.81219.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.60117.44114.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.331.29-15.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9317.0015.24
    Depreciation9.099.239.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.3659.3454.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8841.5040.36
    Other Income1.632.982.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.5144.4842.82
    Interest3.605.1311.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.9139.3530.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.9139.3530.92
    Tax10.975.837.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.9433.5223.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.9433.5223.13
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.992.06
    Diluted EPS2.942.992.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.992.06
    Diluted EPS2.942.992.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
