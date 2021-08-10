Elecon Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.29 crore, up 144.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.29 crore in June 2021 up 144.16% from Rs. 89.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.13 crore in June 2021 up 223.4% from Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2021 up 1621.74% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2020.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2020.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 149.95 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 186.44% returns over the last 6 months and 462.66% over the last 12 months.