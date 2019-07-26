Elecon Eng Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 213.31 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.31 crore in June 2019 down 9.03% from Rs. 234.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2019 down 60.98% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.55 crore in June 2019 down 4.28% from Rs. 30.87 crore in June 2018.

Elecon Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2018.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 38.90 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.66% returns over the last 6 months and -36.75% over the last 12 months.