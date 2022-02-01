Elecon Eng Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 184.79 crore, down 18.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.79 crore in December 2021 down 18.97% from Rs. 228.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in December 2021 up 26.92% from Rs. 12.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2021 down 17.29% from Rs. 42.52 crore in December 2020.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2020.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 178.20 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.47% returns over the last 6 months and 284.05% over the last 12 months.