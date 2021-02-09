Elecon Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.04 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.04 crore in December 2020 up 7.5% from Rs. 212.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.42 crore in December 2020 up 185.96% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.52 crore in December 2020 up 21% from Rs. 35.14 crore in December 2019.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 49.25 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.50% returns over the last 6 months and 34.56% over the last 12 months.