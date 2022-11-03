Elecon Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.59 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.59 crore in September 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 310.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.51 crore in September 2022 up 82.33% from Rs. 35.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.88 crore in September 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 68.30 crore in September 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 371.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.40% returns over the last 6 months and 122.32% over the last 12 months.