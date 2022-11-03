 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elecon Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.59 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.59 crore in September 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 310.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.51 crore in September 2022 up 82.33% from Rs. 35.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.88 crore in September 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 68.30 crore in September 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 371.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.40% returns over the last 6 months and 122.32% over the last 12 months.

Elecon Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 388.59 327.72 310.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 388.59 327.72 310.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.66 144.69 147.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.40 -1.25 1.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.06 41.36 30.26
Depreciation 11.90 11.42 12.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.68 78.03 64.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.69 53.47 54.32
Other Income 4.29 4.46 1.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.98 57.93 55.94
Interest 2.76 4.11 11.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.22 53.81 44.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.22 53.81 44.28
Tax 18.72 11.29 9.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.49 42.52 35.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.49 42.52 35.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.01 -0.22 0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.51 42.31 35.38
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 3.77 3.15
Diluted EPS 5.75 3.77 3.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 3.77 3.15
Diluted EPS 5.75 3.77 3.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
