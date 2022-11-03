English
    Elecon Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.59 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 388.59 crore in September 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 310.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.51 crore in September 2022 up 82.33% from Rs. 35.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.88 crore in September 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 68.30 crore in September 2021.

    Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2021.

    Elecon Eng shares closed at 371.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.40% returns over the last 6 months and 122.32% over the last 12 months.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations388.59327.72310.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations388.59327.72310.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.66144.69147.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.40-1.251.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.0641.3630.26
    Depreciation11.9011.4212.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.6878.0364.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.6953.4754.32
    Other Income4.294.461.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.9857.9355.94
    Interest2.764.1111.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.2253.8144.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax82.2253.8144.28
    Tax18.7211.299.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.4942.5235.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.4942.5235.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.01-0.220.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.5142.3135.38
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.773.15
    Diluted EPS5.753.773.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.773.15
    Diluted EPS5.753.773.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm