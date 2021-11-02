Elecon Eng Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.40 crore in September 2021 up 17.73% from Rs. 263.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.38 crore in September 2021 up 61.13% from Rs. 21.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.30 crore in September 2021 up 12.74% from Rs. 60.58 crore in September 2020.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in September 2020.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 164.35 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.70% returns over the last 6 months and 633.71% over the last 12 months.