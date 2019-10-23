Elecon Eng Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 266.16 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.16 crore in September 2019 down 17.02% from Rs. 320.76 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2019 down 80.23% from Rs. 49.42 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.25 crore in September 2019 down 47.17% from Rs. 81.86 crore in September 2018.

Elecon Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2018.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 32.25 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.