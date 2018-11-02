Elecon Eng Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 320.76 crore, Up 45.24% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 320.76 303.49 220.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 320.76 303.49 220.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 137.09 152.95 126.49 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.20 -15.48 1.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.85 35.62 34.54 Depreciation 12.16 11.99 12.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 111.68 96.65 36.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.78 21.76 9.11 Other Income 49.92 3.69 1.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.70 25.45 10.39 Interest 16.28 16.39 17.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.42 9.06 -7.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 53.42 9.06 -7.11 Tax 4.74 2.15 0.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.68 6.92 -7.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.68 6.92 -7.30 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.74 0.60 -0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.42 7.51 -7.34 Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 Diluted EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 Diluted EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited