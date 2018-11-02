Elecon Eng Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 320.76 crore, Up 45.24% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are: Net Sales at Rs 320.76 crore in September 2018 Up 45.24% from Rs. 220.86 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.42 crore in September 2018 Up 773.54% from Rs. 7.34 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.86 crore in September 2018 Up 250.88% from Rs. 23.33 crore in September 2017. Elecon Eng EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2017. Elecon Eng shares closed at 63.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.28% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months. Elecon Engineering Company Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 320.76 303.49 220.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 320.76 303.49 220.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 137.09 152.95 126.49 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.20 -15.48 1.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.85 35.62 34.54 Depreciation 12.16 11.99 12.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 111.68 96.65 36.78 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.78 21.76 9.11 Other Income 49.92 3.69 1.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.70 25.45 10.39 Interest 16.28 16.39 17.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.42 9.06 -7.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 53.42 9.06 -7.11 Tax 4.74 2.15 0.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.68 6.92 -7.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.68 6.92 -7.30 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.74 0.60 -0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.42 7.51 -7.34 Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 Diluted EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 Diluted EPS 4.40 0.67 -0.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:38 pm