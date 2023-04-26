Elecon Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.54 crore, up 28.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.54 crore in March 2023 up 28.75% from Rs. 329.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.95 crore in March 2023 up 46.74% from Rs. 46.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.66 crore in March 2023 up 39.01% from Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2022.