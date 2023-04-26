 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elecon Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.54 crore, up 28.75% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 424.54 crore in March 2023 up 28.75% from Rs. 329.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.95 crore in March 2023 up 46.74% from Rs. 46.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.66 crore in March 2023 up 39.01% from Rs. 72.41 crore in March 2022.

Elecon Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 424.54 388.82 329.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 424.54 388.82 329.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.96 177.04 161.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.70 -3.06 -0.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.26 40.05 34.48
Depreciation 13.60 12.11 11.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.76 86.25 66.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.25 76.43 56.63
Other Income 7.81 3.50 3.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.06 79.93 60.49
Interest 4.60 1.84 7.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.47 78.09 53.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.47 78.09 53.17
Tax 16.15 16.17 7.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.31 61.92 45.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.31 61.92 45.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.63 0.82 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.95 62.74 46.30
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 5.59 4.13
Diluted EPS 6.06 5.59 4.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 5.59 4.13
Diluted EPS 6.06 5.59 4.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited