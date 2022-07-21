Elecon Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore, up 12.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore in June 2022 up 12.02% from Rs. 292.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.31 crore in June 2022 up 55.14% from Rs. 27.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.35 crore in June 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 60.63 crore in June 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 331.60 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.06% returns over the last 6 months and 127.98% over the last 12 months.