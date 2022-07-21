 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Elecon Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore, up 12.02% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore in June 2022 up 12.02% from Rs. 292.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.31 crore in June 2022 up 55.14% from Rs. 27.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.35 crore in June 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 60.63 crore in June 2021.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2021.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 331.60 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.06% returns over the last 6 months and 127.98% over the last 12 months.

Elecon Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.72 329.74 292.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.72 329.74 292.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.69 161.38 152.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.25 -0.94 -15.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.36 34.48 33.01
Depreciation 11.42 11.92 12.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.03 66.26 64.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.47 56.63 46.63
Other Income 4.46 3.86 1.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.93 60.49 48.39
Interest 4.11 7.32 13.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.81 53.17 34.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.81 53.17 34.86
Tax 11.29 7.49 7.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.52 45.68 26.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.52 45.68 26.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.22 0.63 0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.31 46.30 27.27
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.13 2.43
Diluted EPS 3.77 4.13 2.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.13 2.43
Diluted EPS 3.77 4.13 2.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Elecon Eng #Elecon Engineering Company #Engineering - Heavy #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.