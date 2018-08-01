Elecon Eng consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 303.49 crore

Elecon Engineering Company has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 303.49 crore and a net profit of Rs 7.51 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Elecon Engineering Company has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 303.49 crore and a net profit of Rs 7.51 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 234.39 crore and net loss was Rs 36.19 crore. Elecon Eng shares closed at 63.65 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.28% returns over the last 6 months and 0.63% over the last 12 months. Elecon Engineering Company Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 303.49 437.14 234.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 303.49 437.14 234.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 152.95 155.99 117.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.48 23.16 1.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.62 29.51 37.53 Depreciation 11.99 14.64 12.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.65 151.85 87.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.76 62.00 -21.69 Other Income 3.69 2.60 0.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.45 64.60 -20.78 Interest 16.39 15.61 15.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.06 48.99 -36.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 9.06 48.99 -36.13 Tax 2.15 -2.97 0.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.92 51.96 -36.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.92 51.96 -36.53 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.60 1.42 0.34 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.51 53.38 -36.19 Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 Diluted EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 Diluted EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 05:55 pm