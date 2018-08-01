Elecon Eng consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 303.49 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 303.49 437.14 234.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 303.49 437.14 234.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 152.95 155.99 117.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.48 23.16 1.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.62 29.51 37.53 Depreciation 11.99 14.64 12.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.65 151.85 87.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.76 62.00 -21.69 Other Income 3.69 2.60 0.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.45 64.60 -20.78 Interest 16.39 15.61 15.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.06 48.99 -36.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 9.06 48.99 -36.13 Tax 2.15 -2.97 0.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.92 51.96 -36.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.92 51.96 -36.53 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.60 1.42 0.34 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.51 53.38 -36.19 Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 Diluted EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 Diluted EPS 0.67 4.76 -3.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited