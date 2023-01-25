 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Elecon Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.82 crore, up 43.54% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.82 crore in December 2022 up 43.54% from Rs. 270.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in December 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 31.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.04 crore in December 2022 up 71.52% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.

Elecon Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 388.82 388.59 270.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 388.82 388.59 270.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.04 198.66 146.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.06 -17.40 -21.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.05 37.06 30.43
Depreciation 12.11 11.90 12.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.25 77.68 62.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.43 80.69 40.29
Other Income 3.50 4.29 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.93 84.98 41.61
Interest 1.84 2.76 4.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.09 82.22 36.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.09 82.22 36.78
Tax 16.17 18.72 5.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.92 63.49 31.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.92 63.49 31.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.82 1.01 0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.74 64.51 31.54
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 5.75 2.81
Diluted EPS 5.59 5.75 2.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 5.75 2.81
Diluted EPS 5.59 5.75 2.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited