Elecon Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.82 crore, up 43.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.82 crore in December 2022 up 43.54% from Rs. 270.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in December 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 31.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.04 crore in December 2022 up 71.52% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.