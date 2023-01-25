English
    Elecon Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.82 crore, up 43.54% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 388.82 crore in December 2022 up 43.54% from Rs. 270.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.74 crore in December 2022 up 98.91% from Rs. 31.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.04 crore in December 2022 up 71.52% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations388.82388.59270.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations388.82388.59270.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.04198.66146.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.06-17.40-21.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0537.0630.43
    Depreciation12.1111.9012.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.2577.6862.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.4380.6940.29
    Other Income3.504.291.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.9384.9841.61
    Interest1.842.764.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.0982.2236.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.0982.2236.78
    Tax16.1718.725.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.9263.4931.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.9263.4931.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.821.010.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.7464.5131.54
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.595.752.81
    Diluted EPS5.595.752.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.595.752.81
    Diluted EPS5.595.752.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited