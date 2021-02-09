Elecon Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 296.14 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.14 crore in December 2020 up 5.95% from Rs. 279.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2020 up 166.05% from Rs. 9.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.75 crore in December 2020 up 33.22% from Rs. 43.35 crore in December 2019.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2019.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 48.55 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.18% returns over the last 6 months and 33.01% over the last 12 months.