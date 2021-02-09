MARKET NEWS

Elecon Eng Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 296.14 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 296.14 crore in December 2020 up 5.95% from Rs. 279.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2020 up 166.05% from Rs. 9.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.75 crore in December 2020 up 33.22% from Rs. 43.35 crore in December 2019.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2019.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 48.55 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.18% returns over the last 6 months and 33.01% over the last 12 months.

Elecon Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations296.14263.65279.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations296.14263.65279.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials135.01114.39161.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.058.47-47.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.3825.3134.32
Depreciation12.8013.2212.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.7356.6993.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.1645.5824.91
Other Income1.791.785.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9547.3630.83
Interest14.2014.6819.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.7432.6811.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.7432.6811.00
Tax6.6011.182.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1521.508.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1521.508.80
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.530.460.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.6721.969.27
Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.201.960.83
Diluted EPS2.201.960.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.201.960.83
Diluted EPS2.201.960.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

