Elecon Eng Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 279.50 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.50 crore in December 2019 up 2.52% from Rs. 272.64 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in December 2019 up 204.83% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.35 crore in December 2019 up 25.87% from Rs. 34.44 crore in December 2018.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2018.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 37.85 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.71% returns over the last 6 months and -39.58% over the last 12 months.