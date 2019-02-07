Elecon Eng Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 272.64 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.64 crore in December 2018 up 5.23% from Rs. 259.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2018 up 228.53% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.44 crore in December 2018 up 26.11% from Rs. 27.31 crore in December 2017.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2017.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 63.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.98% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.