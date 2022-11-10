English
    Eldeco Housing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, down 22.63% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in September 2022 down 22.63% from Rs. 37.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in September 2022 down 45.29% from Rs. 15.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in September 2022 down 43.32% from Rs. 21.63 crore in September 2021.

    Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 81.12 in September 2021.

    Eldeco Housing shares closed at 610.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months

    Eldeco Housing and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.9419.7137.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.9419.7137.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.1516.4912.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.52-9.90-1.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.091.591.56
    Depreciation0.170.170.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.382.213.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.689.1520.86
    Other Income2.401.950.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0911.0921.48
    Interest0.360.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7310.9821.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.7310.9821.37
    Tax3.002.785.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.738.1915.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.738.1915.95
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.888.3381.12
    Diluted EPS8.888.3381.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.888.3381.12
    Diluted EPS8.888.3381.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

