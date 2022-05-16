 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eldeco Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, down 32.37% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 36.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022 down 12.87% from Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2022 down 11.53% from Rs. 18.38 crore in March 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 66.03 in March 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 649.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Eldeco Housing and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.44 25.23 36.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.44 25.23 36.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.31 9.38 9.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.37 -1.04 6.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.10 0.93
Depreciation 0.15 0.20 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.38 3.10 3.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.43 12.49 15.10
Other Income 3.68 2.74 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.11 15.23 18.25
Interest 0.62 0.10 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.49 15.13 17.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.49 15.13 17.78
Tax 4.18 3.85 4.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.31 11.28 12.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.31 11.28 12.99
Equity Share Capital 1.97 1.97 1.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.51 57.35 66.03
Diluted EPS 11.51 57.35 66.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.51 57.35 66.03
Diluted EPS 11.51 57.35 66.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
