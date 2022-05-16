Eldeco Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, down 32.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 36.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022 down 12.87% from Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2022 down 11.53% from Rs. 18.38 crore in March 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 66.03 in March 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 649.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)