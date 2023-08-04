English
    Eldeco Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore, down 13.33% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore in June 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 19.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2023 down 41.65% from Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2022.

    Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.33 in June 2022.

    Eldeco Housing shares closed at 765.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.45% over the last 12 months.

    Eldeco Housing and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.0832.0219.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.0832.0219.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6940.6516.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.53-21.58-9.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.301.59
    Depreciation0.170.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.27-1.422.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3211.909.15
    Other Income2.082.071.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4013.9711.09
    Interest0.070.450.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3313.5210.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.3313.5210.98
    Tax1.643.942.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.709.588.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.709.588.19
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.789.748.33
    Diluted EPS4.789.748.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.789.748.33
    Diluted EPS4.789.748.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

