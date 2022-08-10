Eldeco Housing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.71 crore, up 55.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.71 crore in June 2022 up 55.96% from Rs. 12.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022 up 87.07% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2022 up 84.59% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.27 in June 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 538.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)