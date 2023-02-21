Eldeco Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore, down 3.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore in December 2022 down 3.88% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 15.43 crore in December 2021.