    Eldeco Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore, down 3.88% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore in December 2022 down 3.88% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 15.43 crore in December 2021.

    Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 57.35 in December 2021.

    Eldeco Housing shares closed at 602.40 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.66% returns over the last 6 months

    Eldeco Housing and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.2628.9425.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.2628.9425.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0619.159.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.17-10.52-1.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.752.091.10
    Depreciation0.170.170.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.678.383.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.789.6812.49
    Other Income2.082.402.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8612.0915.23
    Interest0.580.360.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2911.7315.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2911.7315.13
    Tax3.183.003.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.118.7311.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.118.7311.28
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.268.8857.35
    Diluted EPS9.268.8857.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.268.8857.35
    Diluted EPS9.268.8857.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

