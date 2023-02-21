Eldeco Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore, down 3.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore in December 2022 down 3.88% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 15.43 crore in December 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 57.35 in December 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 602.40 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.66% returns over the last 6 months