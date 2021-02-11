Eldeco Housing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore, up 603.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore in December 2020 up 603.59% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2020 up 928.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2020 up 1000.5% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.

Eldeco Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 83.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.12 in December 2019.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 2,018.25 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)