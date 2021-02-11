MARKET NEWS

Eldeco Housing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore, up 603.59% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eldeco Hous are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.42 crore in December 2020 up 603.59% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2020 up 928.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2020 up 1000.5% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.

Eldeco Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 83.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.12 in December 2019.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 2,018.25 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations53.4212.9619.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations53.4212.9619.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.692.3212.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.091.99-5.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.370.711.47
Depreciation0.150.160.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.331.053.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.806.738.64
Other Income2.280.311.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.087.049.80
Interest0.030.110.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.056.939.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.056.939.56
Tax5.621.912.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.435.027.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.435.027.14
Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS83.5725.5536.29
Diluted EPS83.5725.5536.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS83.5725.5536.29
Diluted EPS83.5725.5536.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Construction & Contracting - Housing #Eldeco Hous #Eldeco Housing
first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:44 pm

