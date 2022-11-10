Eldeco Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore, down 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore in September 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 40.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.89 crore in September 2022 down 46.88% from Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2022 down 44.49% from Rs. 22.59 crore in September 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 85.09 in September 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 610.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months