 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eldeco Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore, down 17.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore in September 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 40.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.89 crore in September 2022 down 46.88% from Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2022 down 44.49% from Rs. 22.59 crore in September 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 85.09 in September 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 610.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months

Eldeco Housing and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.91 27.57 40.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.91 27.57 40.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.36 24.23 13.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.83 -12.35 -0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.09 1.59 1.56
Depreciation 0.17 0.17 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.71 2.82 3.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.41 11.12 21.62
Other Income 2.96 2.51 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.37 13.63 22.43
Interest 0.36 0.12 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.01 13.51 22.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.01 13.51 22.31
Tax 3.12 3.42 5.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.89 10.09 16.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.89 10.09 16.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.89 10.09 16.73
Equity Share Capital 1.97 1.97 1.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.20 10.26 85.09
Diluted EPS 45.20 10.26 85.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.20 10.26 85.09
Diluted EPS 45.20 10.26 85.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eldeco Housing #Eldeco Housing and Industries #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.